Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outpaced the industry in the six months. The company is benefiting from strength in European operations. This was reflected in its fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. The upside can be attributed to product portfolio strategy, operational endeavors and Key Customer strategy that helped mitigate the impact of tough market conditions. Undeniably, healthy performance in the Mexican operations also drove the results. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations for a while. Notably, net sales in the U.S. operations fell 1.5% in the quarter. Also, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses were a drag. Markedly, earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus mark in the quarter. The company also remains exposed to the unfavorable currency rates.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

