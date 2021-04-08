PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:PNI opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

