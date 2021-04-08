PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

