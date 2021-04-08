Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

MHI stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

