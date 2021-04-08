Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.89.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $521.01 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $378.02 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

