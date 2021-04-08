Piper Sandler Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $472.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

