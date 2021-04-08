PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,522.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $5,522.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,829,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.