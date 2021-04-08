PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 21,493.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

