Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $142.90 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $127.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $578.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $780.26 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 88,124 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.