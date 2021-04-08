PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,646.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $190,646.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00055876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00629935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

