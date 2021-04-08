PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $198.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

