Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.65. 27,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,116,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Specifically, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

