Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.08. Precigen shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 484 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

