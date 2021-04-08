Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) PT Raised to GBX 188

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:PMI traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 160.50 ($2.10). 1,321,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,077. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.45 million and a P/E ratio of 40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.69 ($2.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.92.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

