Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.52% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $386,747 in the last quarter.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NRIX opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

