Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $85.40 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

