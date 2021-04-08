Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $20.43 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

NYSE IFF opened at $138.50 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

