Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $21.72 Million in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 638,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $4,993,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $680,000.

BioAtla stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

