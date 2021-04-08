Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Seagate Technology worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,734,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 325,714 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,709.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 183,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,915,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock valued at $100,101,615. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $79.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.