PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 98,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $282,910.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,534.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,474 shares of company stock worth $18,206,216 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

