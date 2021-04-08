Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.96 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,779,116 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.