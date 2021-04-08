Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,515 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cabot by 422.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Cabot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

