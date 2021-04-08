Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Balchem worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

