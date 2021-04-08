Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.33 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

