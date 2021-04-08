Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.40 and a 1 year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

