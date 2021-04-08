Private Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 514 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $502.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.