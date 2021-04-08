Private Asset Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,593 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

