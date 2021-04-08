Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

