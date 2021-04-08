Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

