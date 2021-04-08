Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.78 ($0.06). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.51 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,903,494 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of £13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

