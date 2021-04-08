Pundi X[old] Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[old] has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $93.72 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627987 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030389 BTC.

About Pundi X[old]

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

