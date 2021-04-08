Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Decreased by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$187.20.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$165.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.64 billion and a PE ratio of 96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$148.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

