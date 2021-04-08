Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

PXD opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

