Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 258.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.