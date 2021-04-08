Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.