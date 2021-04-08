Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Cut by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

