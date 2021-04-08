Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$74.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$62.95 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a market cap of C$18.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,627,626.75. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.