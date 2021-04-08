Qcash (QC) Market Cap Reaches $67.72 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $67.72 million and $816.79 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.00786647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.60 or 1.00015513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00703446 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

