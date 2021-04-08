Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 4,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,277 shares of company stock worth $4,335,139. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

