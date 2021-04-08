Radicle (RAD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.20 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.41 or 0.00028803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $8.20 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radicle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00275183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.00802499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,019.18 or 1.00099722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.