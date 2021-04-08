Rapidz (RPZX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,497.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $66,497.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.69 or 0.00625619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00082410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.