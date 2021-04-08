Raydium Price Hits $9.31 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.31 or 0.00015944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $248.69 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,718,514 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.