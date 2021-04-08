Raymond James Boosts (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$2.75

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

About (OPS.V)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

