Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

