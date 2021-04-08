Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,261,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,240.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

Shares of ACES opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

