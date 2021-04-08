Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $88.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22.

