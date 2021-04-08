Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,155 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

