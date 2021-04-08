Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

