Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14,604.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 398,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 395,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 154.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 337,229 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

