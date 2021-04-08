Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.50.

UI stock opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.